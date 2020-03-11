×

Listen: Filmmaker Stanley Nelson on Nurturing the Next Generation of Documentary Stars

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stanley NelsonPBS 'Boss: The Black Experience in Business' TV Show Panel, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 1 Feb 2019
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Ask Stanley Nelson about the key to his longevity as a documentary filmmaker and he doesn’t hesitate with his response: “Luck.”

Nelson is the director-producer behind such recent films as “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool,” which premiered at Sundance last year and is now part of PBS’ “American Masters” series, 2015’s “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution” and 2017’s “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities.”

On the latest episode of the Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Nelson discusses the luck factor in his long career, and the many paths that documentarians pursue to fund projects that are almost always purely driven by passion rather than dreams of hitting it big at the box office. The environment for independent filmmakers has definitely improved, thanks to the explosion of content and platforms.

“There are so many different funders and so many different outlets for documentary film. That’s made it easier for those like myself who are established,” Nelson says. “Now we’re called content providers. All of a sudden you’re a coveted entity. Ten years ago, people wouldn’t even take your calls.”

Nelson was steered into the documentary realm after he knocked on the door of another Harlem-based filmmaker, William Greaves, when Nelson was fresh out of film school at the City University of New York. He talked his way into a six-month apprenticeship with Greaves, which set him on the path to making his first film, “Two Dollars and a Dream,” about pioneering African American businesswoman Madame C.J. Walker.

Greaves was an important mentor for Nelson at a time when there were few prominent African American filmmakers focused on nonfiction narratives. Nelson has tried to return the favor and extend that same lucky break to others through his Firelight Films banner, which has a nonprofit arm, Firelight Media, that runs a Documentary Lab program that offers mentoring and project help for promising filmmakers from diverse backgrounds. This year, Nelson added the William Greaves Fund to help mid-career filmmakers get that all-important second or third project off the ground.

Nelson, who is a 2002 recipient of the coveted MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant, admits to having a little bit of “naivete” about the level of commitment that the Firelight Media projects would require, particularly in fundraising. But as a dedicated docu helmer, Nelson is no stranger to patching together various sources of funding to realize a dream.

Launching the Firelight Media “required two leaps of faith — the first one was whether there were enough filmmakers out there with great projects,” Nelson says. “That’s proven to be true and more so. We didn’t realize that to have an ongoing lab, it means you’re constantly fundraising. It has to keep going.”

Strictly Business” is Variety‘s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of entertainment. A new episode debuts each Wednesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

More Biz

  • Stanley NelsonPBS 'Boss: The Black Experience

    Listen: Filmmaker Stanley Nelson on Nurturing the Next Generation of Documentary Stars

    Ask Stanley Nelson about the key to his longevity as a documentary filmmaker and he doesn’t hesitate with his response: “Luck.” Nelson is the director-producer behind such recent films as “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool,” which premiered at Sundance last year and is now part of PBS’ “American Masters” series, 2015’s “The Black Panthers: [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    Harvey Weinstein's Lengthy Prison Term Could Help Him on Appeal

    Justice James Burke has a reputation as a tough sentencer, especially when cases go to trial. He more than earned that reputation on Wednesday, ordering Harvey Weinstein to serve 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. Weinstein’s defense lawyers were aghast, calling the sentence “obscene” and “cowardly.” In the New York legal community, [...]

  • John Stankey - AT&T WarnerMedia

    WarnerMedia Chief John Stankey's Pay Climbed 36% in 2019, to $22.5 Million

    John Stankey, head of WarnerMedia and AT&T’s president and chief operating officer, saw his 2019 compensation rise 36%, to a total of $22.47 million, according to a regulatory filing. That included the exec’s base salary of $2.9 million, stock awards of $9.5 million, $7.6 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation, $2.1 million in the change [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Trial and Verdict

    Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette React to Weinstein Sentencing: 'Justice Is Served'

    After Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday on charges of sexual assault and third degree rape, entertainment industry heavyweights were vocal in reacting to the powerful outcome that marked the downfall of a man who was once one of the most influential and powerful figures in Hollywood. Before his sentencing, Weinstein [...]

  • The audience react to the french

    Seattle, San Francisco Ban Large Gatherings Due to Coronavirus; Concerts Postponed

    Washington Governor Jay Inslee has banned gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties in the state’s the Seattle-Tacoma area through “at least” the end of March, he said at a press conference late Tuesday. Hours later, San Francisco issued a similar ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. “This is an unprecedented [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad