×

Lulu Wang on ‘The Farewell’ Oscar Buzz and How ‘Secretary’ Inspired Her to Become a Filmmaker

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All
Exclusive all-round no minsMandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Buckner/Deadline/Shutterstock (10462318ad)Exclusive - Awkwafina and Lulu Wang - 'The Farewell'Exclusive - Deadline Contenders, Portraits, DGA Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Nov 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Deadline/Shutter

Lulu Wang didn’t know she wanted to be a filmmaker until she was a senior at Boston College and watching “Secretary.”

“I don’t know if I talk about this very much, but it’s the film that made me want to make films,” Wang says on the latest episode of “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s movie podcast.

“Maggie [Gyllenhaal] is so spectacular in that,” she said. “Even though she’s in the position of being dominated, I would say it’s still very much her stories about her actually gaining and finding her power within that dynamic. I just hadn’t seen films like that before, that really explored female desire, female sexuality, and it was hot. It wasn’t hot because of the objectification. It wasn’t the male gaze. It was hot because she was in power ultimately. It was about a woman who gains control and power.”

Fast forward to 2019 and Wang is the force behind one of the year’s most successful movies, “The Farewell.” The film is inspired by her real-life story of traveling to China when her grandmother is diagnosed with cancer. Following a tradition of not telling elders when they’re sick, the family reunites for a cousin’s wedding and to say goodbye to their matriarch.

“I’ve gotten messages from Chinese Americans who said that they were in a theater filled with non-Asian people. They were like, ‘Oh my god, this film was so specific, that is my family, but I don’t know that anyone else is going to get it,’” Wang said. “Then they’re literally surprised because they’ll see the white guy next to them laughing his head off, right? They’re like, ‘Wait, you get this?’ I think that’s such a magical experience and it makes me so happy that the film was in theaters because if it wasn’t, if people weren’t seeing it in a room and feeling that all these people who don’t look like them are in that same room feeling the same emotions, I think that would be a huge loss.”

Popular on Variety

Awkwafina plays Billi, a character based on Wang. Wang reveals that she talked to Awkwafina about being credited in the movie with her birth name, Nora Lum. “At that point, she had been building brand recognition having done ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Ocean’s 8,’” Wang said. “She was getting bigger and bigger, that we were worried people wouldn’t recognize Nora Lum. But what she and I talked about was she didn’t bring Awkwafina to this role. She brought Nora Lum. Because Awkwafina is a character that she created. But this film, this character, is very much Nora.”

The film has been picking up major awards recognition. If all goes well, Awkwafina will become the first Asian American up for a best actress Oscar when nominations are announced on Jan. 7. The film itself is nominated for best feature at the upcoming Indie Spirit Awards as well as best foreign language film at the Golden Globes. Wang insists she hasn’t thought too much about awards recognition. “I have Chinese parents and a Chinese mother who whenever things are too good, she’s like, ‘Keep your head down, be careful,’” she said. “It was always just sort of like one step at a time, one foot in front of the other. Let’s make sure that the film gets a good release, that people are going to come out and watch it.”

You can listen to the entire interview with Wang below. You can always find “The Big Ticket” at iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

More Film

  • Will Ferrell The Legend of Cocaine

    Will Ferrell to Star in Netflix's Remake of Documentary 'The Legend of Cocaine Island'

    Will Ferrell is attached to star in Netflix’s “The Legend of Cocaine Island,” a scripted remake of the streaming service’s popular documentary of the same name, sources tell Variety. Peter Steinfeld will write the script, and Ferrell will produce with Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Jessica Elbaum and David Permut through his Permut Presentations. Theo Love, who [...]

  • Parasite

    Cannes Proves Its Power Again in the Foreign-Language Golden Globe and Oscar Races

    Having premiered half of the 10 films shortlisted for the international feature film Oscar and four of the five movies nominated in the Golden Globes’ foreign-language category, the Cannes Film Festival has once again proven its power to position non-English films in the awards season, ahead of the Venice, Toronto and Berlin fests. Last year, [...]

  • Berlinale Selected Lesbian Love Story 'Cocoon'

    Lesbian Love Story 'Cocoon,' Premiering at Berlinale, Picked Up By M-Appeal (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sales agent M-Appeal has picked up Leonie Krippendorff’s lesbian love story “Cocoon,” which world premieres in the Generation section of the Berlin Film Festival. Krippendorff’s debut fiction feature, set in Berlin’s multicultural Kreuzberg neighborhood, follows Nora, a shy 14-year-old girl as she makes her way into adulthood: she falls in love with another girl, learns [...]

  • Robert De Niro Graham Chase Robinson

    Robert De Niro's Ex-Employee Asks Court to Strike Claims She Binge-Watched 'Friends'

    Graham Chase Robinson, an ex-employee of Robert De Niro who made headlines last summer after the “Raging Bull” star claimed she binge-watched “Friends” episodes on the job, is asking a court to dismiss his lawsuit against her. Robinson later counter-sued De Niro, accusing him of gender discrimination and fostering an abusive working environment. After filing, [...]

  • Variety Entertainment and Media Predictions 2020

    2020 Entertainment Predictions: What's in Store for Film, TV and Music Next Year?

    It’s impossible to predict the future. If studio executives, filmmakers, musicians and showrunners knew what trends were about to take hold, they’d have gone into streaming two decades ago, bought Marvel before Disney did and invested in Spotify when it was a struggling Swedish startup. Alas. But that’s not stopping the bright minds in our [...]

  • Matteo Garrone's 'Pinocchio,' With Roberto Benigni,

    Matteo Garrone's 'Pinocchio,' Starring Roberto Benigni, to Screen at Berlinale

    Matteo Garrone’s “Pinocchio,” starring Roberto Benigni, will have its international premiere at the 70th Berlin Film Festival, the event announced Tuesday as new artistic director Carlo Chatrian unveiled the first titles for his debut edition. “Pinocchio” will play as part of the Berlinale Special Gala section, which replaces the Out of Competition category. Chatrian, who [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad