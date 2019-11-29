×

Film Review: ‘My Friend the Polish Girl’

Ewa Banaszkiewicz and Mateusz Dymek's intriguing, audacious mock-doc probes the exploitation of an immigrant actor by an outwardly empathetic auteur.

By
Guy Lodge

Film Critic

Guy's Most Recent Stories

View All
my-friend-the-polish-girl-post-brexit-film
CREDIT: Warsaw Pact
Director:
Ewa Banaszkiewicz, Mateusz Dymek
With:
Aneta Piotrowska, Emma Friedman-Cohen
Release Date:
Nov 29, 2019

1 hour 27 minutes

The mock-documentary is a largely played-out genre, all too often used as vehicle for cheap satire or puffed-up intrigue. In their intriguing, intractable debut feature “My Friend the Polish Girl,” however, directing duo Ewa Banaszkiewicz and Mateusz Dymek find some spiky new life in the form, using it to pointedly expose the narcissism and ethical shortcomings of many a self-styled, self-reflexive nonfiction auteur — and in turn, to metaphorically reflect on immigrant exploitation in Brexit-era Britain. If that sounds like a lot to take on, it is: Announcing itself as a truth-seeking character study of lonely, London-based Polish actor Alicja (in fact played by Aneta Piotrowska), the film grabs at so many thematic strands — further including toxic female friendship, urban alienation and abusive sexual manipulation — that it can’t substantially sort through them all. Still, the attempt is audacious and stimulating.

From its cramped, off-the-cuff shooting style (mostly in washed-out monochrome) to its persuasive ensemble, “My Friend the Polish Girl” mostly pulls off the documentary pretense with wily skill. Still, even viewers coming to it cold may sense something amiss in the introductory voiceover of our predominantly off-screen narrator Katie (Emma Friedman-Cohen), an American filmmaker in search of a human film subject with which to make her name: “I needed someone real, someone with a truth, someone hurt,” she says with deadpan glibness, sounding so much the stereotype of a parasitic doc-con artist that one can already sense the film’s perspective and its fictional maker’s are not set to be one and the same.

Either way, she finds exactly what she’s looking for in the coolly beautiful, 32-year-old Alicja, who has been living in the UK for 12 years without, it seems, establishing any kind of social circle beyond her mild-mannered British boyfriend Michael (Daniel Barry) — who regards the effortfully provocative presence of Katie in their lives with hostile suspicion. The more time we spend with Alicja, as she attends auditions for low-rent acting jobs, dolefully attempts to engage Facebook friends for coffee or idly hangs out in her North London shoebox apartment, the more it seems she and Katie may be well-matched sociopaths.

Popular on Variety

Yet as the one wielding the camera over another hungry for its gaze in any context, Katie’s role slips all too easy from ally to exploiter: In a matter of months, Michael moves out and the filmmaker takes his place, with Alicja under her surveillance almost every waking hour, and probably a few non-waking ones too. An uneasy, gradually chilling centerpiece scene sees Alicja stripping for Katie’s lens, but what initially seems a mutually flirtatious tease morphs into a disturbing, dubiously consensual channeling of past sexual abuse. Is Katie simply in love with her subject, or does she secretly wish to break her? And is Alicja herself — evidently a gifted actor, though she can only get cast as a Russian hooker in a scuzzy crime pic — more in control than she lets on?

Banaszkiewicz and Dymek’s script presents the shifting balance of power between the two with winking ambiguity throughout: as a kind of “Single White Female” psychothriller turned elaborately inside-out, with the filmmaker as possessive stalker, the film is often witty and genuinely discombobulating. As an indirect allegory for British’s current breakdown in native-immigrant sympathies, however, the film is sketchier and less satisfying: Whether Alicja is being colonized, exoticized or actively bullied by the camera hard to determine from scene to scene, while the nature of Katie’s own outsider identity is scarcely touched upon.

More deftly, “My Friend the Polish Girl” marks the limitations of Katie’s perspective and human understanding through the affectations of her filmmaking: The film’s images are frequently graffiti-sprayed with modish but meaningless hashtags and emoji, as well as self-important chapter titles like “The Provocation” and “The Ending.” (Not the actual ending, naturally — such is the heavily meta self-consciousness of Katie’s auteurism.) If all these tics begin to grate even in quote marks, proceedings are frequently given a bracing slap across the face by Piotrowska’s superb, unsettling performance, which increasingly hints at real pain and sensuality behind Alicja’s chilly, impassive surface: a performance of a performer protecting her humanity, perhaps, from a camera she doesn’t entirely trust.

Film Review: 'My Friend the Polish Girl'

Reviewed online, London, Nov. 28, 2019. (In Rotterdam, Edinburgh festivals.) Running time: 87 MIN.

Production: (Poland-U.K.) A Subliminal Films release of a Warsaw Pact Films production in association with PS Film, Polish Film Institute. (International sales: Antipode, Moscow.) Producers: Ewa Banaszkiewicz, Mateusz Dymek, Sebastian Petryk.

Crew: Directors, screenplay: Ewa Banaszkiewicz, Mateusz Dymek. Camera (color/B&W): Michal Dymek. Editor: Mateusz Dymek, Matylda Dymek. Music: Tara Creme.

With: Aneta Piotrowska, Emma Friedman-Cohen, Daniel Barry, Andy Abbott, Darren Rose, Max Davis.

More Film

  • Nabil Ayouch, Maryam Touzani on Moroccan

    Nabil Ayouch, Maryam Touzani on Moroccan Oscar Entry 'Adam,' New Projects

    Director-producer Nabil Ayouch and actor-director Maryam Touzani are attending the Marrakech Film Festival for the gala screening of Touzani’s debut feature, “Adam,” on Tuesday. The film, written by her, with the collaboration of Ayouch, and produced by the latter, is Morocco’s entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. “Adam” had [...]

  • my-friend-the-polish-girl-post-brexit-film

    Film Review: 'My Friend the Polish Girl'

    The mock-documentary is a largely played-out genre, all too often used as vehicle for cheap satire or puffed-up intrigue. In their intriguing, intractable debut feature “My Friend the Polish Girl,” however, directing duo — and in turn, to metaphorically reflect on immigrant exploitation in Brexit-era Britain. If that sounds like a lot to take on, [...]

  • Canción-sin-nombre

    Luxbox Rolls Out Peru’s ‘Song Without a Name’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Luxbox has sold more new major territories on Peruvian Melina Leon’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight hit “Canción sin nombre” (“Song Without a Name”), proving sales hits can come from anywhere., especially when selected for Cannes. A standout at last year’s strong Ventana Sur Copia Final showcase, “Song Without a Name” has closed Italy with Torino.based [...]

  • Mark Adams Steps Down From Edinburgh

    Mark Adams Steps Down as Edinburgh Film Festival Artistic Director

    Mark Adams is stepping down as artistic director of the Edinburgh International Film Festival after having overseen five editions of the event. “It’s been a real pleasure to work with the team in Edinburgh and help deliver the growth and development of EIFF over the last five festivals and to be instrumental in re-establishing its [...]

  • Daisy Ridley is Rey in STAR

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' to Hit China Day-and-Date With U.S.

    “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will hit Chinese theaters Dec. 20, day-and-date with the U.S. While Marvel films are typically outsized hits in China, the “Star Wars” franchise has historically under-performed in the territory. Chinese audiences are less familiar with it because the original films were not theatrically released in the ’70s, when Western [...]

  • Filmink Presents logo

    Distributor Filmink Presents Launches in Australia

    Industry veterans, Dov Kornits and Lou Balletti have announced the launch of a new theatrical distributor operating in Australia. The company pitches itself as a one-stop shop straddling distribution and media promotion, and will begin operations with a Friday 13 December release of horror title “Wrinkles the Clown.” Kornits is publisher of Australian film magazine [...]

  • Taylor Russell Waves

    Taylor Russell on Her 'Waves' Role and How Dreams Influenced Her Performance

    Canadian actor Taylor Russell started out in TV roles on The CW and Lifetime, advancing to the big screen in movies like “Before I Fall” with Zoey Deutch, “Down a Dark Hall” with Uma Thurman and “Hot Air” with Steve Coogan and Neve Campbell. In A24’s “Waves,” now in theaters, Russell plays Emily, a shy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad