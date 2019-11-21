×

Coldplay Puts Touring on Hold, Citing Environmental Concerns

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Coldplay
CREDIT: Brian Patterson/REX/Shutterstock

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said the band will not go on tour, including to support their new album, for environmental reasons. Martin told the BBC that the group is taking time off from the road to figure out how to make touring sustainable. The band’s new record, “Everyday Life,” comes out Friday.

“We’re not touring this album,” Martin told BBC News on Thursday. “We’re taking time over the next year or two to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial.”

The band will play two gigs in support of the album, in Jordan. These will be streamed for free around the world on YouTube. The concerts will take place at sunrise and sunset in the Arab country this Friday.

Not touring is in keeping with the unconventional approach the band is taking to support “Everyday Life.” Earlier, it had revealed the track listing for half the album in classified newspaper ads.

Martin said the plan is to ultimately return to touring – but in a sustainable form.

“The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it largely solar-powered,” he said. The Coldplay star added that, having done huge tours, the band is asking: “How do we turn it around so it’s not so much taking as giving?”

More Music

  • Coldplay

    Coldplay Puts Touring on Hold, Citing Environmental Concerns

    Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said the band will not go on tour, including to support their new album, for environmental reasons. Martin told the BBC that the group is taking time off from the road to figure out how to make touring sustainable. The band’s new record “Everyday Life” comes out Friday. “We’re not [...]

  • Sonos Q4 Results: Revenue, Losses Grow,

    Sonos Acquires Voice Assistant Startup Snips for $37.5 Million

    Smart speaker maker Sonos is getting ready to take a more active role in voice control: Sonos announced the acquisition of Paris- and Tokyo-based voice assistant startup Snips Wednesday. Snips had been developing a platform to launch dedicated voice assistants for smart speakers and other devices. Sonos spent $37.5 million in cash on the startup, [...]

  • Concert Review: Tool Mesmerizes Brooklyn Crowd

    Concert Review: Tool Mesmerizes Brooklyn Crowd With Immersive Set

    It’s the rare arena-filling band whose singer avoids the center stage and a spotlight for the entire two-hour concert. But Tool are that atypical group who manages to make a show work on their own terms, curating an experience that, on this night, began with a “no photo” policy, skipped one of their most popular [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson to Host

    Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson to Host 'SNL' in December, Lizzo Set as Musical Guest

    Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson are set to host episodes of “Saturday Night Live” in December. Lopez, who will headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira and whose performance in the movie “Hustlers” is generating Oscar buzz, will host the Dec. 7 episode with DaBaby making his first appearance on the show as [...]

  • Little Women Movie

    Alexandre Desplat on Pushing the Boundaries With 'Little Women'

    The slate of awards hopefuls is new each year, but there is always a sense of continuity, of new contenders’ connections to the past. For example, Alexandre Desplat, a strong Golden Globes and Oscar possibility this year for his score to Sony’s “Little Women,” can trace the influence of his predecessors on his work. Growing [...]

  • Bruce Springsteen

    No Bruce Springsteen, No Sheryl Crow, No Madonna — Have Grammys Become Ageist?

    For years, the Grammys fielded all-too-familiar accusations over some of the more head-scratching choices. Critics charged them with being out of touch with modern music. Exhibit A, for album of the year: They often turned that contest into a de facto lifetime achievement award, recognizing releases by acts who were in the sunset of their [...]

  • Chelsea Ursin, Host of Dear Young

    'Disgraceland' Host Expands iHeartMedia Partnership With Slate of New Music Podcasts

    Jake Brennan, the creator and host of popular podcast “Disgraceland,” and his business partner Brady Sadler have launched Double Elvis Productions, a new audio-driven media company that will create original entertainment properties. Its initial slate of projects include four music-focused podcasts in partnership with iHeartMedia and as part of iHeartRadio Original Podcasts. The first on deck [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad