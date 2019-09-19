×

Lionsgate Hires ‘A Quiet Place’ Producer Aaron Janus as Senior VP of Production

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All
Aaron Janus Lionsgate
CREDIT: Courtesy Lionsgate

Lionsgate has hired Aaron Janus as its new senior vice president of production and promoted Meredith Wieck to the post of vice president of production. 

Prior to Lionsgate, Janus served as Platinum Dunes’ head of development, where he oversaw filmmakers Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Michael Bane. There, he brought in “A Quiet Place,” on which he’s credited as an executive producer. The film went on to gross $341 million worldwide. Before Platinum Dunes, Janus was the director of film production and development at 20th Century Fox and vice president of development for Scott Rudin Productions.

Both Janus and Wieck will report to Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s president of production. 

“Aaron is an exciting addition to our strong team,” Westerman said in a statement. “He is deeply respected by talent and his track record speaks to his extraordinary taste and his eye for special material. Over and over, he has championed fresh voices and stories and, as a result, his career has been filled with movies that audiences love. Additionally, Meredith has been at the studio for four years and has consistently showcased strong leadership skills and excellent taste. We’re delighted to recognize her hard work with this promotion.”  

Wieck has been with Lionsgate since 2015 and is currently working on Jay Roach’s film about the Roger Ailes sexual harassment scandal, “Bombshell,” starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie. It will hit theaters on Dec. 20. Previously, Wieck worked as associate producer on the “Now You See Me” series that grossed $700 million worldwide. She began her career at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer followed by two years of working for Mary Parent at her Paramount-based production shingle Disruption Entertainment. 

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Aaron Janus Lionsgate

    Lionsgate Hires 'A Quiet Place' Producer Aaron Janus as Senior VP of Production

    Lionsgate has hired Aaron Janus as its new senior vice president of production and promoted Meredith Wieck to the post of vice president of production.  Prior to Lionsgate, Janus served as Platinum Dunes’ head of development, where he oversaw filmmakers Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Michael Bane. There, he brought in “A Quiet Place,” on [...]

  • Ang Lee Reveals First Look at

    Ang Lee on 'Gemini Man' and De-Aging Will Smith

    On paper, Ang Lee’s “Gemini Man” is a standard-issue, shoot ’em up with Will Smith playing a deadly assassin who must battle a younger clone of himself. The explosions and gun battles aren’t what drew Lee to the project, even if they’re the reason that most people will show up at theaters when it opens [...]

  • Hopper Reserve

    Dennis Hopper's Dying Wish: His Own Strain of Marijuana

    Even as celebrity brands are starting to flood the emerging Cannabis market, Hopper Reserve stands out. The brand was launched by Marin Hopper, Dennis Hopper’s daughter from his marriage to Brooke Hayward. Hopper Reserve is a gram of California indoor-grown flower, two packs of rolling papers, a pair of matches and a trading card either [...]

  • Sean Clarke Aardman Staff Photography Bristol.Pic

    Aardman Appoints Sean Clarke as New Managing Director

    Aardman, the Oscar-winning animation studio behind “Chicken Run” and “Early Man,” has appointed Sean Clarke as its new managing director, replacing co-founder David Sproxton, who is stepping down after 43 years. Clarke has worked at the British studio for more than 20 years, including heading the international rights and marketing department for over a decade. [...]

  • The Antenna

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Antenna'

    Jump scares, creepy noises and the tease of hidden-from-view dangers are all fine. But a truly frightening horror film unsettles with more than its crafts, but instead through the vulnerability of defenseless people stuck with bad options only. First-time writer-director Orçun Behram’s highly stylized and mildly disturbing “The Antenna,” a metaphor on Turkey’s current ruling [...]

  • Ad Astra Box Office

    Box Office Battle: 'Ad Astra' Takes on 'Rambo: Last Blood' and 'Downton Abbey'

    “Hustlers” and “Good Boys” proved that even in the age of Marvel dominance and remake mania, movies that don’t exist within an established franchise can still be box office draws. Can “Ad Astra” continue that trend? The space drama — starring Brad Pitt and directed by James Gray — arrives on the big screen this [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein Accuser Lucia Evans Breaks

    Harvey Weinstein Accuser Lucia Evans Breaks Silence After D.A. Dropped Charge

    Lucia Evans gave a wrenching account on Tuesday of her efforts to hold Harvey Weinstein responsible for sexual assault, saying she felt betrayed after the Manhattan D.A.’s office dropped her allegations last year. Evans spoke to Variety after giving a speech at a conference on influencer fraud in Manhattan, making her first public comments on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad