Lionsgate Hires ‘A Quiet Place’ Producer Aaron Janus as Senior VP of Production

Lionsgate has hired Aaron Janus as its new senior vice president of production and promoted Meredith Wieck to the post of vice president of production.

Prior to Lionsgate, Janus served as Platinum Dunes’ head of development, where he oversaw filmmakers Brad Fuller, Andrew Form and Michael Bane. There, he brought in “A Quiet Place,” on which he’s credited as an executive producer. The film went on to gross $341 million worldwide. Before Platinum Dunes, Janus was the director of film production and development at 20th Century Fox and vice president of development for Scott Rudin Productions.

Both Janus and Wieck will report to Erin Westerman, Lionsgate’s president of production.

“Aaron is an exciting addition to our strong team,” Westerman said in a statement. “He is deeply respected by talent and his track record speaks to his extraordinary taste and his eye for special material. Over and over, he has championed fresh voices and stories and, as a result, his career has been filled with movies that audiences love. Additionally, Meredith has been at the studio for four years and has consistently showcased strong leadership skills and excellent taste. We’re delighted to recognize her hard work with this promotion.”

Wieck has been with Lionsgate since 2015 and is currently working on Jay Roach’s film about the Roger Ailes sexual harassment scandal, “Bombshell,” starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie. It will hit theaters on Dec. 20. Previously, Wieck worked as associate producer on the “Now You See Me” series that grossed $700 million worldwide. She began her career at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer followed by two years of working for Mary Parent at her Paramount-based production shingle Disruption Entertainment.