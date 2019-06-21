Chiwetel Ejiofor Joins Charlize Theron’s Netflix Movie ‘The Old Guard’

Chiwetel Ejiofor will be part of “The Old Guard.” The “12 Years a Slave” star has signed on for the Netflix and Skydance picture, which will also star Charlize Theron who also produces.

Harry Melling (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) and Veronica Ngo (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) have also been cast in the adaptation of the graphic novel series, which was created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández.

The new names join the previously announced KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli in the upcoming movie.

The story, published in 2017 by Image, centers on old soldiers who never die, finding themselves trapped in immortality without explanation.

The film will tell the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed. Filming is underway in the U.K.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love & Basketball”) directs. Rucka and Prince-Bythewood have adapted the graphic novel for the screen. Rucka also exec produces, alongside Stan Wlodkowski.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance and Marc Evans, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah, the shingle founded by Theron.