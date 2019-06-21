×

Chiwetel Ejiofor Joins Charlize Theron’s Netflix Movie ‘The Old Guard’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Chiwetel Ejiofor will be part of “The Old Guard.” The “12 Years a Slave” star has signed on for the Netflix and Skydance picture, which will also star Charlize Theron who also produces.

Harry Melling (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) and Veronica Ngo (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) have also been cast in the adaptation of the graphic novel series, which was created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández.

The new names join the previously announced KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli in the upcoming movie.

The story, published in 2017 by Image, centers on old soldiers who never die, finding themselves trapped in immortality without explanation.

The film will tell the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed. Filming is underway in the U.K.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love & Basketball”) directs. Rucka and Prince-Bythewood have adapted the graphic novel for the screen. Rucka also exec produces, alongside Stan Wlodkowski.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance and Marc Evans, Beth Kono and AJ Dix for Denver and Delilah, the shingle founded by Theron.

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Film

  • Chiwetel Ejiofor to Star in Netflix

    Chiwetel Ejiofor Joins Charlize Theron’s Netflix Movie ‘The Old Guard’

    Chiwetel Ejiofor will be part of “The Old Guard.” The “12 Years a Slave” star has signed on for the Netflix and Skydance picture, which will also star Charlize Theron who also produces. Harry Melling (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) and Veronica Ngo (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) have also been cast in the adaptation [...]

  • Francis Ford Coppola UCLA

    New Lumière Festival Section to Celebrate Newly Restored Films

    The Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, is launching a new section devoted to “the most outstanding restored films of the year” as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this fall. Lumière Classics will replace the New Restorations sidebar, a key part of the festival program. The section will consist of two categories, one focused on solely [...]

  • EFP's Future Frames Spotlights New Talent

    EFP's Future Frames Spotlights New Talent at Karlovy Vary Festival

    Now in its fifth year, European Film Promotion’s Future Frames is a next-generation showcase comprising short works by students and recent graduates of European film schools, curated by the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival in cooperation with the EFP. The program has already established itself as an important platform for discovering European talent; this year’s [...]

  • False Flag

    Haut et Court TV Forges Ties With Israeli Creatives on TV Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

    Haut et Court TV, the Paris-based production company behind “The Young Pope” and the original series “The Returned,” is tapping into Israel’s vibrant talent pool to partner on ambitious series, including “Possessions” and “Fertile Crescent,” which are both currently shooting. “Fertile Crescent,” which just started lensing in Belgium with Melanie Thierry (“Memoir of War”), Félix [...]

  • Bellbird

    LevelK Acquires Sales to New Zealand Drama 'Bellbird' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Scandinavian sales outfit LevelK has acquired world sales rights to New Zealand comedy-drama “Bellbird,” the feature debut of Hamish Bennett. Produced by Orlando Stewart for Stella Maris Productions and Catherine Fitzgerald for Blueskin Films, Bellbird tells the story of a dairy farmer struggling to cope with the sudden death of his beloved wife, and the [...]

  • bafta-breakthrough-china-with-tom-hiddleston

    BAFTA Launches ‘Breakthrough’ Talent Initiative in China

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has extended its growing “Breakthrough” talent initiative to China. It has teamed with financier Yu Holdings to launch BAFTA Breakthrough China, which was unveiled at the Shanghai International Film Festival. British actor Tom Hiddleston will be an ambassador for the scheme. The China initiative with Yu follows [...]

  • Studiocanal Boards Cedric Jimenez's Marseille-Set Thriller

    Studiocanal Boards Gilles Lellouche Thriller 'Bac Nord' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Studiocanal has come on board “Bac Nord” from Cedric Jimenez (“The Man With the Iron Heart”), a French crime thriller with Gilles Lellouche set in the dangerous northern neighborhoods of Marseille. The movie reteams Studiocanal with Hugo Sélignac and Vincent Mazel at Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, the Paris-based company behind the Cesar-nominated “Sink or Swim,” one of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad