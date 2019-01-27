You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Zac Efron on Ted Bundy's Facade: 'Cops That Knew Him Seemed to Think He Was an Okay Guy'

“Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” actor Zac Efron sat down at the Variety Studio at Sundance presented by AT&T to talk about embodying one of the U.S.’ worst serial killers, Ted Bundy.

He explained that when he came to the production, he knew a little about Bundy, but what he found the most interesting was that the murderer had a “magic Ted Bundy facade” that made people like him.

“It wasn’t until after he fully admitted to everything that most of the world really believed that Ted was even capable of these things,” he explained.

