Variety Studio at Cannes

Xandr CEO Talks Reaching Maximum Advertising
Xandr CEO Talks Reaching Maximum Advertising

CEO of AT&T's New Advertising Company Xandr Talks Reaching Maximum Advertising Reach in the Modern Age

AT&T’s new advertising company Xandr still utilizes traditional marketing techniques but was created to adapt to advanced data and technology in the modern age.

“Themes haven’t changed all that much – advertisers are looking for more efficiency in their advertising spend, they want mass reach, and they want high quality environments for their advertising,” Xandr’s CEO, Brian Lesser told Variety‘s Todd Spangler at the Variety Studio at Cannes presented by Inscape & iSpot.tv. “But they want advertising that’s targeted and measurable and creating higher ROI.”

 

