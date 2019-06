During their Actors on Actors discussion, Taraji P. Henson and Ellen Pompeo talk about getting paid as much as their male co-stars despite the challenges that women face in Hollywood. Henson also reveals that her “Empire” character Cookie Lyon scared her at first, and Pompeo recounts the toxic work environment on “Grey’s Anatomy,” which she endured for 10 years.

“Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18th and 20th