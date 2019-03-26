Steven Spielberg's Apple Event Appearance Was a Slap at Netflix (Analysis)

Steven Spielberg will debut his anthology series “Amazing Stories” on Apple TV+, the streaming subscription service announced Monday at the Apple Event in Cupertino, Calif. Michael Schneider, senior editor at Variety, and Andrew Wallenstein, Variety’s co-editor-in-chief, sat down to talk about the famous director’s backing of Apple TV+.

“This was probably a subtle — or maybe not so subtle — slap at Netflix,” Schneider said. “Obviously Spielberg is in a bit of a tiff right now with Netflix over the definition of what’s a film.”

The two went on to say that Spielberg’s public backing of Apple TV at Monday’s event was Apple’s way of proving its intention to produce quality content.

“It felt like Apple was using him to say, ‘Hey, we are all about the best of craftsmanship when it comes to storytelling.’ I think they did it effectively,” Wallenstein said.