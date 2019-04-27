Silicon Valleywood: Execs Debate Whether Live Television Advertising Has a Future

Leaders in the entertainment industry are left wondering how to advertise in a traditional television format now that streaming has taken over.

On a panel moderated by PwC’s Jeanette Calandra at Variety‘s Silicon Valleywood presented by PwC , execs at companies such as Sony Pictures and Disney debate whether live television still has a viable future.

“My kids don’t even understand what a commercial break is,” said Tatyana Zlotsky, VP/GM of Marketing at American Express.

But Laura Nathanson, executive VP of Revenue & Operations at the Walt Disney Company countered Zlotsky’s point, saying that “there’s literally nothing that can bring the reach and the brand awareness as quickly as a television audience.”

But the Disney exec jokes that her own children don’t always watch television commercials “even though it built their home!”

(pictured: EVP, Worldwide Digital Marketing at Sony Pictures Entertainment, Elias Plishner, EVP, Revenue & Operations, Disney Advertising Sales at The Walt Disney Company, Laura Nathanson and Head of Industry, Media & Entertainment at Google, Angie Barrick)