You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Video

Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger

Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

Aside from both being Oscar-winning actors, Sam Rockwell and Renée Zellweger also have something else in common: they each have a close connection to the legendary choreographer and director Bob Fosse. While Zellweger became a breakout star with her role in the film adaptation of Fosse’s musical “Chicago,” Rockwell now plays the choreographer in FX’s dramatic new series “Fosse/Verdon.”

During the pair’s Actors on Actors conversation, Zellweger said filming the musical was “Broadway bootcamp.” Although the dances in the film were adapted from Fosse’s original choreography, the actress said choreography and directing partners Rob Marshall and John DeLuca brought many of their long-time Broadway dance partners to set to help keep the essence seen on-stage. “[Rob] took Fosse and expanded on it. But there was a lot of the original vocabulary incorporated into the choreography,” she said.

Rockwell, who plays Fosse in the new FX series, is still getting used to the intense rehearsal schedules of a real dancer, and joked about the cramps he gets from long practices. “Did it beat you up? Did you get those cramps in the middle of the night?” he joked to Zellweger.

“We didn’t have the middle of the night. We just kind of worked around the clock,” she laughed. “I didn’t realize what a blessing it was until now.

“I just remember joy, it was just joyful,” she continued. “I know we were working hard but it didn’t feel like work.”

The two went on to sing the praises of dancers everywhere after working closely with some of the best choreographers in the country.

“I mean [John and Rob] have been doing it for so long that it’s just second nature to them. What fun to be around that.”

Rockwell agreed, saying “They walk away and seem like normal people but these dancers are like superheroes. And they don’t complain they’re soldiers.”

“Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18 and 20.

More Actors On Actors: TV

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

    After being known only as Robb Stark for three seasons on “Game of Thrones,” Richard Madden was ready to move on and play characters who aren’t so idealistic and noble. “I’d like to explore things that are a bit not Romeo. I think I spent 10 years playing different versions of Romeo. From Robb Stark [...]

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

    Amy Adams and Richard Madden both explored dark places with their latest televisions shows “Sharp Objects” and “The Bodyguard,” respectively. In their conversation on Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” the two find common ground on approaching a character with traumatic baggage. They discuss the challenges of depicting intimacy on screen and the vulnerability that requires. Adams [...]

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

    Sam Rockwell and Renée Zellweger have a lot in common. Aside from both being Oscar-winning actors, the two performers are also closely connected to the legendary choreographer and director Bob Fosse, with Zellweger becoming a breakout star with her role in the film adaptation of Fosse’s musical “Chicago,” and Rockwell now playing the choreographer in [...]

Most Popular

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad