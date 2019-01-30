Pete Davidson on Rehab, Quitting Instagram and That Time He Walked Out of 'Mary Poppins'

Pete Davidson is familiar with Sundance, but not for the annual film festival.

“I love Park City, Utah, because the last time I was here, I was in rehab,” Davidson told Variety about checking into the Cirque Lodge treatment center about four years ago. “It’s nice to be on the other side of it. And, also” — Davidson said, raising up a bottle of beer he was sipping during our interview — “it speaks wonders to your rehab facilities.”

Davidson co-stars in “Big Time Adolescence,” which premieres at Sundance on Monday afternoon. The coming-of-age story, directed by Jason Orley, centers on a high school teenager (Griffin Gluck) who befriends a college dropout. Davidson got into character by bleaching his hair. “I always wanted to dye my hair, and everyone made fun of me,” Davidson said at Variety’s Studio presented by AT&T.