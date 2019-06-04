You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Video

Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude
Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

Patricia Arquette talked about appearing in nude scenes and playing characters more sexually confident than herself in a conversation with Julia Roberts on Variety‘s “Actors on Actors.”

“I’m completely opposite in my personal life,” Arquette said of her sexual characters. “I was born really modest. I don’t want want anyone to see me naked. I take bathes in the dark often.”

Arquette recounted a story from when she was four years old when she ran upstairs to hide behind a chair to change into a swimsuit. Roberts told Arquette she would’ve hidden with her.

Arquette appears nude in the Emmy contender “Escape at Dannemora.” She said she gained weight for the role and performed the nude scenes without any body makeup. “Who’s allowed to be sexual? What kind of body type are acceptable?” she asked rhetorically.

“You were hot as a pistol,” Roberts responded.

Roberts praised her fellow actress, “You’ve created this expectation if you’re in something it will be of a great masterful quality.” She added,”That’s why I’m in love with you.”

Arquette recalled having to do nude scenes in David Lynch’s “Lost Highway.” She prefaced the story, “Maybe this is inappropriate. Maybe I could get sued for this.” She went on anyway.

Arquette requested that there be no monitors or unnecessary crew members on set during a nude scene. She remembers telling everyone, “I’m going to take off my robe. If I turn around and I see you and I know you don’t need to be on this set, I’m going to come punch you in the face.” The response: “All of a sudden about forty people went scattering into the desert.”

“Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18th and 20th.

More Actors On Actors: TV

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

    During their Actors on Actors chat, Michael Douglas and Benicio del Toro compared the acting advice they received early in their careers and reflected on how much Hollywood has changed over the years. Del Toro also remembered how he was late to shooting his first scene with Douglas in “Traffic,” and thanked him for being kind [...]

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

    During their Actors on Actors discussion, Taraji P. Henson and Ellen Pompeo talk about getting paid as much as their male co-stars despite the challenges that women face in Hollywood. Henson also reveals that her “Empire” character Cookie Lyon scared her at first, and Pompeo recounts the toxic work environment on “Grey’s Anatomy,” which she endured [...]

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

    Ellen Pompeo may be one of TV’s most recognizable faces thanks to her long-running tenure on “Grey’s Anatomy,” but that doesn’t mean she’s always been paid a commensurate amount. Pompeo revealed that she didn’t receive pay equity with co-star Patrick Dempsey until some time into “Grey’s” during her conversation with Taraji P. Henson for Variety’s [...]

Most Popular

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad