Niecy Nash on Realizing Her Childhood Goal of Being 'Black, Fabulous and on TV'

At 5 years old, Niecy Nash knew she wanted to be an actress when she saw Lola Falana on TV one night, who she remembered as “the most gorgeous black woman that I had ever seen in my little five years of living.”

Seeing her “long red dress and her eyelashes [that] looked like butterflies,” Nash said she “looked at my grandmother and I said ‘Grandma, I want to be black, fabulous and on TV.’ The black part I already had down. Fabulous, I leaned into it. On TV, here we are.”

On TV she is, as Nash stars on TNT drama series “Claws,” now in its second season. The show follows five Florida manicurists as they enter the male-dominated world of organized crime, laundering money for a local pain clinic.

After 20 years in the entertainment business, the actress and TV host recalled that black women were offered “a lot of sidekick roles” in the early days of her career.

“You were the best friend to the lead, you were the confidant to whatever woman was standing there that didn’t look like you — the keeper of her secrets and helping carry her storyline forward,” Nash said. “Now, in my lifetime, I’ve seen so many women who look like me get to lead the charge: the Regina Kings of the world, Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington. Women who get to take that mantle and say ‘I can move forward in this same lane and turn out a quality product that people want to see.'”

“Claws” Season 2 premieres Sunday, June 10 on TNT at 9 p.m./8 central.