Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, and Josh Feldman, executive VP and head of marketing and advertising at NBCUniversal, spoke about innovation in advertisement with Variety‘s Todd Spangler at the Variety Studio at Cannes presented by Inscape and iSpot.tv.

“You have to stop thinking in terms of lengths of time,” Yaccarino said. “It’s got to be contextually right for the platform or screen that you’re on.”