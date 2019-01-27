You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Video

Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Abby QuinnVariety
Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Abby QuinnVariety

Michelle Williams on Teaching Younger Actresses 'How to Protect Themselves'

Michelle Williams stopped by the Variety Studio at Sundance presented by AT&T to discuss her upcoming film “After the Wedding” with co-star Julianne Moore, and she touched on how her years of working in the industry has changed the way she views her job.

“I think, more now, I think about about my experience of being an older actress in Hollywood, of being somebody who’s done this for such a long time that now I’m like the person that’s in charge,” she explained. “I’m no longer the young person that’s on set. I was really used to being like the kid and then I realized that I’m the adult, I’m the responsible party here, like it’s up to me if I see something that’s happening that’s inappropriate, it’s up to me to say something.”

“It’s up to me to protect these women or girls who are younger than I am and teach them how to protect themselves,” the continued. “That’s how I see my job now.”

Watch the full interview above.

More Sundance Film Festival

  • Fighting With Family Sundance

    'Fighting With My Family' Cast Weighs in on Their Favorite Wrestling Moves

    The cast of “Fighting With My Family” weighed in on their favorite wrestling moves at the Variety Sundance Studio presented by AT&T. “A good atomic power bomb, kind of done correctly and with passion, is a wonderful thing. It’s essentially where you get someone’s legs over your shoulders and slam them onto the ring. It’s fantastic [...]

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

    Although Debra Eisenstadt was on the set of her own film, “Imaginary Order,” the director said she was still “battling a lot of sexism.” The filmmaker revealed that the crew questioned her direction, forcing her to fire an assistant director due to his behavior. “The AD’s talking over me or having separate conversations and I [...]

Most Popular

  • Zac EfronVariety Sundance Studio presented by

    Zac Efron on Ted Bundy’s Facade

    Power of Women honoree Alicia Keys addressed Grammy president Neil Portnow’s controversial “step up” comment and deemed women “agents of change” for their impact on current global movements during Variety‘s Power of Women luncheon Friday.

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad