Michelle Williams on Teaching Younger Actresses 'How to Protect Themselves'

Michelle Williams stopped by the Variety Studio at Sundance presented by AT&T to discuss her upcoming film “After the Wedding” with co-star Julianne Moore, and she touched on how her years of working in the industry has changed the way she views her job.

“I think, more now, I think about about my experience of being an older actress in Hollywood, of being somebody who’s done this for such a long time that now I’m like the person that’s in charge,” she explained. “I’m no longer the young person that’s on set. I was really used to being like the kid and then I realized that I’m the adult, I’m the responsible party here, like it’s up to me if I see something that’s happening that’s inappropriate, it’s up to me to say something.”

“It’s up to me to protect these women or girls who are younger than I am and teach them how to protect themselves,” the continued. “That’s how I see my job now.”

Watch the full interview above.