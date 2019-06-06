Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

After “Dawson’s Creek” ended in 2003, Michelle Williams wanted more input on her next TV project and didn’t return to the small screen until co-starring in “Fosse/Verdon” 16 years later.

“That experience, while teaching me a lot about one thing, also taught me a lot about something that I wasn’t yearning to repeat. I didn’t want to be told what to do,” she told Patricia Clarkson during their Variety Actors on Actors chat.

Williams was 18 years old when she got a lead role as Jen Lindley on the WB teen drama, which ran from 1998 to 2003. She said her first major gig came at a formative time in her career and was an “incredible learning experience from a technical standpoint.”

“It was a very different kind of television. We did 22 episodes a year, you’d be getting scripts sort of at the last minute and you had like zero input. That was hard, it was a little bit like a factory job. It was formulaic,” she said.

She said her “fear of a loss of input” was one of the reasons she hadn’t done much TV since “Dawson’s Creek” ended, but working with Sam Rockwell and filming in New York City for FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” was a major selling point.

“When this came along with Sammy — ol’ Sam Rockwell — I’ve always wanted to work with him,” she said. “It was him and it was [executive producer and director] Tommy Kail and it was all these New Yorkers and at home, I said ‘Okay, I want to try it again.”

“Actors on Actors” will air on PBS on June 18 and 20.