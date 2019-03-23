Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

With “Us” in theaters, audiences will now get to see just how scary Lupita Nyong’o can be.

In Jordan Peele’s sophomore feature film, Nyong’o plays both a “good” character and her doppelganger, for which she adopted a guttural, husky voice.

“I was inspired by the condition spasmodic dysphonia,” she told Variety at “Us'” Los Angeles premiere, “which is a condition that comes about from trauma, sometimes emotional, sometimes physical. It creates this spasming in your vocal cords that leads to an irregular flow of air.”

