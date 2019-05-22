On Broadway, Political Theater Aims to Reach Beyond Boundaries

Heidi Schreck and Kenny Leon come from distant corners of America. She’s from small-town Washington State, he grew up poor on Florida’s Gulf Coast. For both, it was a long way to Broadway.

“It’s not just miles,” Schreck tells Leon in their “Variety on Broadway” conversation, presented by City National Bank. “To me,” she says, “the thought of moving to Seattle was actually overwhelming.” He was a poor kid from St. Petersburg on his way to a law career when he found his calling in the theater.

Most recently, both have had political works on the Broadway boards. One of the most respected American stage directors, Leon helmed “American Son,” a new play Christopher Demos-Brown, in a production Variety called “gripping.”

Leon wanted to tell a universal story through Demos-Brown’s play about an interracial couple awaiting word from the police about their teenaged son, who has gotten into some kind of trouble.

“I wanted everybody in the audience to feel like ‘How would you feel if that was your son?’ So in the last moment of the play, I have an actor turn directly to the audience.” Leon is aware that some directors might choose to confront the audience harshly, and if some leave at intermission, so be it. That’s not his style.

“I want all the audience to stay,” he says, “and I want the audience to be as diverse as possible. I want to have impact on the world, on the country. So when I choose projects, even for Broadway, I’m trying to say something to other people.”

As the writer and lead performer of “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Schreck, too, wants to bring her breakdown of the Constitution’s failings on women’s rights to a more diverse audience than a typical house of Broadway ticket buyers. “I would love to take the show to towns, like the towns where I grew up. I mean, I made it in some ways for the people I grew up with. And, I would love to take it to smaller communities. I would love to take it around the United States. I would love to take it to places where people maybe disagree with me about something.”