Founder of Free the Bid Campaign Talks Advocating for Female Directors in Advertising

Founder of the Free the Bid campaign Alma Har’el and CBO of Proctor & Gamble, Marc Pritchard, spoke to Variety‘s Ramin Setoodeh about joining forces for the feminist campaign, which advocates for female directors to have equal opportunities in the advertising industry.

At the Variety Studio at Cannes presented by Inscape & iSpot.tv, Pritchard called Har’el “amazing. She’s creative, she’s smart, she’s a genius.”

“It was important because they said, ‘We want to make sure we consider a broader range of directors this time and we want to consider a woman,'” he continued. “And they showed Alma’s work and I was like, ‘Wow, there’s this different look,’ that Alma calls the female gaze.”

