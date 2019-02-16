You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Creating the Sound of 'First Man'
As part of Variety’s Artisans series, “First Man” director Damien Chazelle; re-recording mixer, sound designer, and supervising sound editor Ai-Ling Lee; and supervising sound editor Mildred Iatrou Morgan discussed creating the sound of the Neil Armstrong biopic, which stars Ryan Gosling as the first man to set foot on the moon.

Lee explained that she was able to speak with Jim Lovell, an astronaut on the Gemini and Apollo missions, who conveyed to her the types of sounds that an astronaut would hear during lift-off. Morgan, who recorded Gosling’s breathwork for the re-entry scene, said they were worried he was going to pass out because of the scene’s length.

