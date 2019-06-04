You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

Emilia Clarke talked adjusting to the end of “Game of Thrones” sans dragons with Regina Hall on Variety‘s “Actors on Actors.”

Clarke said that now after almost a year of post production, she has finally come to terms with “Game of Thrones” wrapping. Her initial reaction to wrapping: “It’s like an existential crisis. Who am I? What am I? Where are my dragons?”

Clarke said her “Thrones” compatriots felt like family and set felt like a schoolyard. “We’re all poking and prodding at each other,” she said. “You saw for the first time everyone truthful fragility coming through as it ended.” She continued, “When it did finally end it broke everyone.”

Clarke reflected on growing with the show. “So much life has happened in the ten years I’ve been on the show. I’ve grown into a woman. I started as a child baby. Obviously I was 23, so I wasn’t a complete child, but mentally.”

Hall wanted to know if Clarke had taken anything from set after “Game of Thrones” wrapped.  “I didn’t take anything and I deeply regret it and I’m very annoyed. I’m really hoping that the showrunners will give me a dragon egg. I keep plugging it like everywhere I go,” said Clarke. 

Clarke opined, “Everyone else was like, ‘Yeah we took stuff.’ I’m like, ‘they told us not to take anything.'” Clarke realized she did in fact take something from set — Dany’s “smelly socks.”

“Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18th and 20th.

