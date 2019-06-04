You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Video

Emilia Clarke AoA
Emilia Clarke AoA

Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

While “Game of Thrones” has seen Emilia Clarke  battle dragons and kings as Daenerys Targaryen in her war for Westeros, it’s her sewn-in corset that makes it hard for the actress to breathe on set.

“Michelle Clapton who designs the costumes is an absolute living God. I will never look as good. As in it’s all corsets, it’s all sewn in — she doesn’t believe in zips,” Clarke tells Regina Hall during their Actors on Actors conversation.

“Which is great, it’s great,” she says while letting out a playful exhale of breath.

“It’s great until I have to wrap and you see me with a pair of scissors trying to cut out of it like, ‘I’m done, I’m so tired!’”

While Danny is Clarke’s first paid acting role, she realizes that the amount of time and energy given to her armored costumes isn’t normal. “Normally with hair and makeup, they take up the most time at the beginning of your day and then when you put on your costume it’s like ‘Yeah, 15 minutes’ or maybe they need a little longer. With me, it’s like equal amounts of time for the costume than with the hair and makeup,” she says.

 “Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18th and 20th.

More Actors On Actors: TV

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

    During their Actors on Actors chat, Michael Douglas and Benicio del Toro compared the acting advice they received early in their careers and reflected on how much Hollywood has changed over the years. Del Toro also remembered how he was late to shooting his first scene with Douglas in “Traffic,” and thanked him for being kind [...]

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

    During their Actors on Actors discussion, Taraji P. Henson and Ellen Pompeo talk about getting paid as much as their male co-stars despite the challenges that women face in Hollywood. Henson also reveals that her “Empire” character Cookie Lyon scared her at first, and Pompeo recounts the toxic work environment on “Grey’s Anatomy,” which she endured [...]

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

    Ellen Pompeo may be one of TV’s most recognizable faces thanks to her long-running tenure on “Grey’s Anatomy,” but that doesn’t mean she’s always been paid a commensurate amount. Pompeo revealed that she didn’t receive pay equity with co-star Patrick Dempsey until some time into “Grey’s” during her conversation with Taraji P. Henson for Variety’s [...]

Most Popular

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad