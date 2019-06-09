Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

During their Actors on Actors conversation, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sarah Paulson talk about delving into the intimidating world of directing and how their characters have evolved on their respective long-running series. While Paulson found herself behind the camera for the first time on “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” Ross has gotten used to taking on creative control over her years on “Black-ish.”

“When I directed my second time on ‘Black-ish,’ I wasn’t in everything,” Ross said. “I got to feel my style emerge, and it was really exciting.”

“Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18th and 20th.