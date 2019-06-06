Video

Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

During their Actors on Actors interview, Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle talk about the extreme characters they’ve taken on in their latest starring roles on Showtime. While Cohen takes on absurd aliases to play pranks on political figures like Dick Cheney and Roy Moore on “Who Is America,” Cheadle is transported back to the 1980s during the worst stock market crash in history as a dubious Wall Street stockbroker in “Black Monday.”

With both shows touching on political elements, the two talk about how Trump’s presidency has affected their work. “That guy becomes the president? And he gets to be the president through adopting these despicable views that were so reprehensible that everyone dismissed him,” Cohen told Cheadle. “People felt powerless. I thought, I have to do something with this anger and frustration.”

Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18th and 20th.

