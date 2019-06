During their Actors on Actors chat, Michelle Williams and Patricia Clarkson remembered working together on the 2003 indie “The Station Agent” when Williams was 13 years old. The “Fosse/Verdon” star recalled how Clarkson advised her to never eat salty food before shooting in the morning, a piece of advice she’s remembered to this day.

“Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18 and 20.