Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne are done waiting around for their chance to create something new on television. The only thing they’re concerned about is why it took them both so long to get behind the camera.

“Speaking frankly,” Lyonne said in their Actors on Actors discussion. “It’s a bit of a challenge to receive so much positivity and almost ask myself, ‘What took so long?’ Because obviously we’ve known each other for 20 years, and I’ve been wired this way pretty much the whole time.”

“And what took me so long to figure that one out?,” Rudolph agreed. “I feel like I was telling myself, ‘Oh no, you can’t. You can’t create your own stuff.” And now I’m like, “F–k it. I don’t care.” And that’s exactly what both Rudolph and Lyonne did with each of their TV series “Forever” and “Russian Doll.”

“I think it’s a new era.” Lyonne hypothesized. “I mean, we’re women, which means 97 different things. And mortality and this inner panic: I’m going to actually get to make things, and I don’t want to run out of time.”

“Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18th and 20th.