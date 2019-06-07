You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Video

Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on
Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley are both familiar with playing beloved leads on long-running shows – while Rodriguez plays the titular role throughout the five-season run of  “Jane the Virgin,”  Penn Badgley is known for his portrayal of the sensitive and poetry-loving Dan Humphrey on “Gossip Girl.” In their Actors on Actors interview, the pair talk about outgrowing those familiar roles as “Jane the Virgin” amps up for its series finale in July and Badgley delves into darker waters as Joe in Netflix’s “You.”

“Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18th and 20th.

More Actors On Actors: TV

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

    “You” star, who has known the spotlight intimately since his “Gossip Girl” days, has a very different opinion on fame. In fact, he has an acronym for the term, “f—ing awful man, extremely.” Since being catapulted into fame with the instant success of “Jane the Virgin,” Gina Rodriguez admits that easing into the spotlight hasn’t [...]

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

    “What’s up with your crazy eyes?” Gina Rodriguez asked Penn Badgley during their Variety Actors on Actors chat, referencing the psychopathic stalker he plays on Netflix and Lifetime’s “You.” “People have asked me, ‘What is it about your face?’ I’m like, ‘Isn’t that acting?’ You’re asking me how I make my facial expressions,” he said. Badgley plays [...]

Most Popular

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad