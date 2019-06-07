Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley are both familiar with playing beloved leads on long-running shows – while Rodriguez plays the titular role throughout the five-season run of “Jane the Virgin,” Penn Badgley is known for his portrayal of the sensitive and poetry-loving Dan Humphrey on “Gossip Girl.” In their Actors on Actors interview, the pair talk about outgrowing those familiar roles as “Jane the Virgin” amps up for its series finale in July and Badgley delves into darker waters as Joe in Netflix’s “You.”

“Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18th and 20th.