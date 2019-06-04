You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Actors on Actors: Billy Porter and Rachel Brosnahan (Full Video)

Billy Porter and Rachel Brosnahan both star in shows in which New York City can be said to play its own character. But while Porter’s FX series “Pose” is set in the 1980s AIDS-ridden city, Brosnahan’s titular role in “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” sees her explore life as a rebellious suburban wife in the 1950s.

“While so much has changed, so much has not changed in terms of what it looks like, the certain pieces of the city,” Brosnahan says during her Variety Actors on Actors interview with Porter.

“But New York has changed a ton since the 1950s. For one, people don’t dress like that anymore!” she jokes.

