Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

Amy Adams and Richard Madden both explored dark places with their latest televisions shows “Sharp Objects” and “The Bodyguard,” respectively. In their conversation on Variety‘s “Actors on Actors,” the two find common ground on approaching a character with traumatic baggage. They discuss the challenges of depicting intimacy on screen and the vulnerability that requires. Adams discloses that she was a binge watched “Game of Thrones” and that her husband is a big fan of Madden’s. Madden talks leaving the HBO fantasy show early and how he wants to avoid typecast in his future.

“Actors on Actors” will air on PBS June 18 and 20.

