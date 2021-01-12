Variety App FAQ

Can I download the app to my tablet or my phone?
Yes! The app is available for all Android and Apple phones and tablets.
If I have a subscription via the Variety app, can I access VIP+ articles via a browser or the E-Edition of the magazine via a browser?
No. For access to the VIP+ articles on Variety.com/vip/ you require a VIP+ subscription, and for access to the Magazine E-Edition you require a Print Plus subscription.
What does the VIP+ App subscription include?
Access to premium articles, videos, and special reports.
What does the Variety Magazine E-Edition App subscription include?
Access to the Digital Edition of the magazine viewable only through the app.
How do I contact Apple or Google in regards to billing?
Subscriptions via the mobile app are managed by a third party partner, either Google or Apple. For questions on billing or your subscription, please contact: Apple: (800) MY–APPLE (800–692–7753) Google: 1-855-836-1987
I’m having trouble with reading articles or accessing the content on my app
Go to the Apple or Google Play Store and download the most recent version of the Variety App and sync your subscription by following the steps below.
I already purchased a subscription via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store but I can’t figure how to log in. How do I sync my subscription?
How can I personalize my feed?
When you first open the app, you can choose what categories interest you to create a custom feed. You can access the feed via the “For You” icon in the bottom nav. You can change your settings at any time in the settings menu.
How can I save articles to view later?
You can click the bookmark on any article, gallery, or gallery image for view later in the “For You” menu. It will show up under the “Saved” tab.
How can I share articles?
Sharing to social media is not currently supported.
How can I view the Magazine E-Edtion articles fullscreen on my phone?
If you double-tap the article you are reading, it will open a window with the text flowed in a more easily readable format for mobile. Alternatively, you can zoom in to any image or article through pinch/expand finger movement on the screen.
Can I download an E-Edition of the magazine onto my device?
Yes! You can bookmark and save your favorite issues to the “saved” screen of the Magazine section. The magazines can be quite large since they’re packed with content, so this process can take a bit, depending on your connection.