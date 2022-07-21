The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Collection Has Arrived: Here’s How to Get Your Hands on the Best Pieces Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

We got a taste for what the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection would look like when Kanye West and the fashion house’s creative director Demna Gvasalia released eight preemptive pieces close to three months ago — an amuse-bouche, if you will. Now, all 28 ensembles have officially arrived and they’re selling out as quickly as expected.

The new collection is a continuation of West and Gvasalia’s shared vision, fusing the creatives’ runway-ready designs with Gap’s utilitarian and timeless style. The lineup includes couture-like pieces such as body-hugging jumpsuits and face-obscuring masks. But a majority of the capsule is made up of wardrobe essentials like denim jackets and hoodies, elevated with thoughtful proportions and subtle detailing that give all the pieces an extra oomph.

For the first time ever, Gap Yeezy will be available to shop at brick-and-mortar stores. Select pieces can be found at select Gap stores starting July 21 at 10 a.m. ET, including at the brand’s flagship in Time’s Square.

If you can’t make it in person, worry not: the collection is available to pre-order online at Balenciaga, in addition to resale sites such as Farfetch, MyTherese and LuisaViaRoma. Shop the best pieces below before they sell out:

Dove Shrunken Hoodie

Courtesy of Yeezy Gap

This basic, very luxe hoodie is considered a headlining piece from the collection. Made out of heavy fleece, it features an oversized fit and dropped shoulders for an effortlessly chic silhouette. The Gap logo is imprinted on the front, with a printed dove on the back to symbolize “a message of hope for the future,” per Yeezy Gap.

BUY NOW: $240 Buy It

Dove Fleece Tee

Courtesy of Yeezy Gap

Another staple piece is the Dove Flee tee, a breezier counterpart to the lineup’s hoodie. The t-shirt is cut for a boxy fit wit a crew neck, imprinted with the same Gap logo and Dove illustration on the back.

BUY NOW: $160 Buy It

Sateen Cargo Pants

Courtesy of Yeezy Gap

Utilitarian design is seen in these cargo-like pants, featuring straight legs, concealed front fastening and two side slash pockets, elevated by its sateen construction.

BUY NOW: $220 Buy It

Long Sleeve Second Skin

Courtesy of Yeezy Gap

It isn’t a Balenciaga collection without a body-hugging ensemble. Made from stretchy fabric (a mix of polyester and elastane), this crewneck style fits closely to the skin, in both beige and black hues, featuring a seamless pocket on the chest.

BUY NOW: $80 Buy It

Mock Neck Pullover

Courtesy of Gap Yeezy

Cozy up in this parka-like hoodie, made out of nylon stretch ciré. You can wear it as a simple outer layer for a basic fit, but a high neck and puffed sleeves give it a runway-ready look.