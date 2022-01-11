The Xbox Series X Is Finally Back in Stock: Here’s How to Buy the Coveted Console

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gamers are in for a treat this week as the highly coveted Xbox Series X console gets a restock at various retailers across the country.

Two new Xbox Bundles dropped on GameStop’s website this morning, and considering how fast previous restocks have sold out, you’ll want to buy one fast before they sell out. One bundle includes the console, a Series X Elite Controller, three months of Game Pass Ultimate and a $50 GameStop gift card, all for $774. The cheaper option for $750 gets you the same bundle but with copies of “NBA 2K22” and “Far Cry 6,” and with the Series X Controller swapped out for the classic Xbox Wireless Controller.

The popular console has been in high demand since it came out in November of 2020, with retailers quickly selling out of stock as soon as they go live. It’s quickly become known as the pinnacle of Microsoft gaming efforts, with powerful performance and super-fast loading times that promise gamers a competitive edge. Reviewers have noted that games that would have chugged in older generation consoles run more smoothly in the new iteration, with 4k resolution to boot.

The new console comes with upgrades to interface design, too: Quick Resume allows you to have multiple games loaded up at once so you can quickly jump between titles, while cross-platform syncing means you can load games from different devices and jump in right where you left off. Plus, the Series X controller is an improvement from its predecessor, with smart designs such as triggered textures and an upgraded D-pad that help with swift movements.

Shop GameStop’s newly restocked Xbox Series X bundles below, and check out the best new video games to play.

