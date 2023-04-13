World of Barbie Opens Its Dreamhouse Doors in Los Angeles: How to Buy Tickets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Barbie is opening the doors to her Dreamhouse.

Ahead of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated and star-studded “Barbie” film, out this July, the entertainment company Kilburn Live and Mattel have teamed up in creating an immersive experience called “World of Barbie” that initially kicked off in Toronto and will now tour across North America through the summer. The experience opens in Los Angeles’s Santa Monica Place on Apr. 14. Tickets are available on the Fever website for $34.50.

The interactive space, which spans 20,000 square feet, allows Barbie fans to walk down the doll’s iconic neighborhood streets, featuring dozens of immersive play sets such as a movie theater where classic Barbie content will be played; Barbie’s full-size camper van; a pink carpet where attendees can pose inside life-size Barbie boxes; a TV studio; and a Paul Mitchell-sponsored hair salon offering dreamy makeovers.

Of course, the highlight of the experience is Barbie’s Dreamhouse, where guests will be able to explore the exquisitely designed rooms of the life-size Malibu mansion complete with a patio and pool, and walk-in closets filled with garments from decades of iconic Barbie fashion history.

The Los Angeles run will also feature special events and after-hour celebrations. Starting in late May, 21+ guests will be invited to Sips after Sunset, a recurring event with DJ-driven music and specialty cocktails, while June will see the opening of Pink Carpet Night, where guests will be encouraged to wear their most glamorous, “Barbiecore” attire for a night of live music, dancing and drinks.

Warner Bros. released the official trailer for Gerwig’s “Barbie” film last month. While plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, the film does find Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former discovers the challenges of being a live woman. Robbie stars opposite Ryan Gosling, who plays Barbie’s longtime boy toy Ken.

Along with Robbie and Gosling, the star-studded cast includes Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa and Issa Rae, among many others.

