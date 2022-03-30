How to Watch Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Marvel has added a new live-action series to its growing lineup this week with the debut of “Moon Knight” on Disney Plus.

The highly anticipated show, starring Oscar Isaac as the franchise’s infamous antihero, marks the fifth comic series that the streamer has adapted for the screen, following wildly successful hits such as “WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian.” It’s also the first time that the Moon Knight character, whose story has been explored in dozens of comic issues since 1970, will be featured heavily onscreen.

The story starts off by following a British gift shop employee named Steven Grant (Isaac), who is haunted by nightmarish visions seemingly caused by a mysterious force that’s taken over his mind. Soon enough, it turns out those visions are really the real, dissociative states of Mark Specter, another character played by Isaac that shares Grant’s body and identity but is also a human embodiment of the Egyptian god Khonshu. Ultimately, Isaac’s Specter transforms into Moon Knight as he battles the cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) over the future of Earth.

Reviewing the new series, Variety‘s chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario wrote, “Exploring other facets of the universe while trusting audience members not to wonder how it all connects has enabled Marvel to make a series that is finding its way towards a genuinely compelling portrait of dissociation, anchored by two terrific performances. The fact that it can be watched on its own terms is icing on the cake.”

So, how can you watch “Moon Knight”? It’s easy enough if you’re already a subscriber to Disney Plus, which will drop new episodes every Wednesday through its finale on May 4. A subscription to Disney Plus costs $8/month, with the option for a cheaper ad-supported plan coming later this month.

In addition to the Marvel miniseries, Disney’s streaming platform also offers access to the company’s other highly successful franchise series, such as “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett,” in addition to Oscar-winning films like “West Side Story” and “Encanto.”

