‘Jackass Forever’ Is Finally Streaming: Here’s Where You Can Watch the Stunt Comedy Online

“Jackass Forever” — the fourth film from the world’s most famous stuntmen — saw more on-set injuries and broken bones than any of the franchise’s previous films, including the MTV series that started it all. For those familiar with the absolutely chaotic antics of these 21st century jesters, usually led by the crew’s iconic frontman Johnny Knoxville, that’s a hard fact to believe.

The group’s impressive ability to one-up themselves with each new film is exactly why their lucrative franchise has seen such success, and why audiences were scrambling to see the newest installment after waiting more than two decades since the last film. The latest movie, which Knoxville has clarified is not necessarily their last despite previous reports, ended up exceeding expectations at the box office when it premiered in February. And now fans can finally watch the new movie from home: “Jackass Forever” is now available for streaming on Paramount Plus, starting today.

You can watch the newest film by subscribing to Paramount Plus, which offers ad-supported streaming for $4.99/month, and ad-free content for $9.99/month.

In addition to Knoxville, the film stars Steve O., Chris “Party Boy” Pontius, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Preston Lacy, “Danger Ehren” McGhehey, Dave England and Loomis Fall as they switch off being the center of ridiculously unhinged stunts, including: projectile pummels to the groin, electro-shocks, underwater fart explosions and many, many wedgies. Other surprise guests also make appearances, such as Machine Gun Kelly, Eric André and the original show’s star Chris “Raab Himself” Raab.

