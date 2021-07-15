Shop the ‘Gossip Girl’ Costume Closet With New X ThredUp Partnership

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Little J may have been the only thrifter in the original “Gossip Girl” but acclaimed costume designer Eric Daman admits that he thrifted some of the best looks for “Gossip Girl” 2.0.

Now, Emmy-winning Daman, who styled the looks for the original CW series in addition to HBO Max’s new continuation, has partnered with online resale platform thredUp to curate and sell some of the show’s best, thrifted looks. The partnership consists of three curated boxes inspired by New York City styles: The Upper East Side Box, The Lower East Side Box and The Brooklyn Box, each consisting of ten unique pieces.

“I have always been passionate about thrift,” Daman revealed via press release. “My obsession with thrifting goes back to when I was a kid in the ’80s scouring local thrift stores for incredible, idiosyncratic pieces. Thrift was always the more niche shopping choice, but a lot has changed in the past 15 years since ‘Gossip Girl’ first launched. The way young people dress has changed, and my style direction for the continuation of the show reflects that shift. People are thrifting to score unique finds and to make a better choice for the planet. I had so much fun thrifting for the show and loved shopping on thredUP to curate these thrift boxes. I hope the boxes show how easy it is to achieve a cool wardrobe by thrifting.”

The Upper East Side Box, for the Serenas and Blairs who prefer a view anywhere north of 59th, includes thrifted pieces such as cheetah-print Tory Burch flats, a classic quilted bag from Rebecca Minkoff and an elegant Marchesa dress in black.

If a Vanessa-inspired grunge look is more your style, you can opt for the Lower East Side Box, which features Rag & Bone booties, an All Saints top and black leather jacket from Topshop.

For those across the bridge (hi, Dan!), Daman picked out ripped denim shorts from IRO, a branded Calvin Klein t-shirt and red Baja East sweatpants, to top off The Brooklyn Box.

Once subscribers receive their box, after taking a personalized style quiz, they only have to keep and pay for the items they like, plus a $10 styling fee.

