Billie Eilish’s Perfume Is Finally Back in Stock

Billie Eilish’s chart-topping album “Happier Than Ever” catalyzed a lot of firsts for the 10-time Grammy winner this past year. She found herself on the “Saturday Night Live” stage as both a host and musical guest, turned into an animated Disney Princess for a special virtual concert and even ventured into the beauty space with her own signature scent dubbed “Eilish.”

The eponymous perfume sold out within hours after first releasing on her personal website in November, but the popular scent has finally been restocked at Ulta Beauty.

“I can’t wait for more of you to have it in your hands,” Eilish wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, announcing Ulta’s nationwide launch of the perfume.

The perfume’s core fragrance is vanilla, Eilish’s all-time favorite scent, alongside subtle notes of floral, hints of earthy musk and citrusy undertones. The packaging is inspired by the gold-toned imagery from her second studio album, the metallic bottle in the shape of a female bust, nodding to the singer’s own infatuation with the human body.

“I’ve always had an infatuation with backs and collarbones and just like, bones and bodies,” she said in an interview with “Vogue.” “I didn’t want it to have a certain body type. I think that the human body is so beautiful as it is, and we should stop changing all of our bodies and just be appreciative of what they naturally are because they’re so beautiful.”

“Eilish” is available online at Ulta Beauty today for $68.

