The Best, Most Sequin-Heavy Outfits to Wear to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

During her nearly three-hour show, Taylor Swift runs through a whopping 44 songs and 16 costume changes. There’s her Versace bodysuit for her “Lover” set and Robert Cavalli dress for her “Fearless” segment; she changes into a cheeky tee that reads “Who’s Taylor Swift Anyway” to segue into “Red” and one of her best pieces might be the bright purple Oscar de la Renta fur jacket she wears for “Midnights.”
It’s clear that Swift’s onstage outfits are as much a part of telling her story as the music itself. It’s also why fans are looking to match the singer’s sartorial dedication from the audience. While you might not be able to get your hands on Swift’s custom Robert Cavalli sets or red-bottomed Louboutins, there are still dozens of outfits that will allow you to channel your favorite Swift era when you attend the show.
Below, check out all the best outfits to wear to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour:
Eloquii Multicolor Stripe Sequin Jumpsuit
Make the whole place shimmer with this sequin multicolor jumpsuit that looks like it could have come straight out of the second half of the “Bejeweled” music video.
Sequin Long Sleeve Jacket (38% Off)
This sequin jacket is a wearable dupe for the bedazzled shawl she wore over a leotard during the “Midnights” segment of her show.
Glitter Sheer Mesh Top (23% Off)
Give “Midnights” a more subtle nod with this sleek sheer mesh top, designed with glittery night sky design.
Tassel Sequins Mini Dress
You can’t go wrong with this sequin mini dress, which you can get away with rewearing for any number of occasions after the Eras Tour concludes this summer.
Velvet Star Pattern Jumpsuit
You are sure to stand out in the crowd with this gorgeous velvet jumpsuit that looks like it was designed specifically for “Midnights.” Made with a little bit of stretch, the flattering one-piece cinches at the waist and features long wide-leg trousers.
Sequin Butterfly Crop Top
Enter your “Lover” era with this vibrant sequin top, featuring all the pinks, hues and purples on the album art.
Starry Eyed Galaxy Bandeau Dress (20% Off)
This versatile bandeau-style dress can be paired with heels for a more sophisticated look (and for those with seats) or dressed down with a pair of sneaks like Converse.
Snake Fishnets
Revenge is best served in style. Honor “Reputation” with these grungy fishnet tights, designed with snakes that call to mind her snake-filled palace in “Look What You Made Me Do.”
Red Workwear Shorts
Swift might be the only person on Earth able to pull off these high-waisted red shorts, which she rarely took the stage without during her “Red” era. But these are an affordable
Big Rep Shirt
Be more explicit with this “Reputation” tee, featuring the same font as the 2017 album cover.
Not A Lot Going On at the Moment Shirt
Match with Swift, who wears this exact tee on stage while performing “22” to segue into the “Red” portion of the show.
Betsey Johnson Cadey Rhinestones Booties
Swift’s bedazzled booties on stage might be red-bottomed Louboutins but these Betsey Johnson dupes will get the job done.
Red Cowboy Boots
These colorful cowboy boots are a celebration “Red” while also nodding to Swift’s Nashville roots. You can also go for these metallic cowboy boots to pair with a “Midnights” or “Lover”-inspired fit.
Heart Sunglasses
If “Red” is your favorite Swiftie era, then you can’t be without your red, heart-shaped glasses.
Half Magic Chromeaddiction Shimmer
Half Magic, the beauty brand created by “Euphoria” head makeup artist Donni Davy is the perfect way to enhance any look, particularly for as glitter-heavy of an event as “Eras.” Their intensely saturated Chromeaddiction shimmers come in four hues (violet, champagne, warm rose, and periwinkle) and can be applied as eye paint and/or liner.
YSL Red Lipstick
It isn’t a Taylor Swift-inspired look without a bright, red lip. This YSL rouge is the best on the market but these dupes on Amazon will still do the trick.