‘West Side Story’-Themed Workouts Come to Obé Fitness Ahead of Spielberg’s Anticipated Adaptation

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated “West Side Story” adaptation, premiering Dec. 10, has already received rave reviews from critics online, but will the newly resurrected Broadway musical fans revive the dance-fighting craze?

Obé Fitness is certainly counting on it. The fitness studio, which provides on-demand and live workout classes to millions across the nation, is launching a “West Side Story” virtual tribute night on Dec. 7. The workout will feature four 28 minute full-body workout classes soundtracked by the musical’s most iconic songs such as “America” and “Maria.” Broadway-trained choreographers and dancers Spencer Martin and Ana Clarke will instruct two of the classes, packed with moves inspired by the film’s most memorable dance numbers, all while donning the classic silhouettes (and signature white sneakers) featured in the film.

This is far from the first film-themed class to come from the entertainment fitness brand. Launched by former CAA agents Ashley Mills and Mark Mullett in 2018, Obé’s entire mission is to put a pop-culture spin on the modern exercise class; boasting media partnerships with Peacock, CBS, HBO Max and Disney, they’ve created fitness routines inspired by hit movies like “Cruella” and shows like “Sex and the City.”

“We really are a place where pop-culture comes to sweat,” Mullett tells Variety. “In the way that we look at fitness, it’s really something that you should have in your life every single day. It doesn’t mean a full throttle, crazy hour-long workout every day. It could mean a 10 minute express class, a meditation, a walk with friends. But the point is, is we want people to move every day. We want people to be inspired every day. And we want people to live their most bold, vibrant lives every day. And so when we take the content of film, TV and music — these iconic moments that make our lives tick — and bring it into that everyday experience, it’s just another way for our members to get up and get excited about movement.”

Mills says that the instructors’ stage experience is another factor that makes the Obé experience special, noting that all the choreographers who helped Martin with the routine have studied and worked with their own versions of “West Side Story” during different stages of their career. “They had a really good idea of what they wanted to see,” she says.

The event will stream live on the Obé Fitness website from 6 – 9 p.m. PT. on Dec 7. Access to their online classes costs $27 per month but a limited-time deal brings down the cost for the first two months for only $2 total with the promo code GET2FOR2.