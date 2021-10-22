The Ultimate Wes Anderson Gift Guide, Just in Time for ‘The French Dispatch’

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s been more than seven years since Wes Anderson has transported viewers to a delightfully eccentric world constructed for the screen. But with the much-anticipated release of “The French Dispatch” on Oct. 22, fans will be gifted with a whole new slate of arresting visuals and stunning frames to drool over.

Anderson’s distinct visual and narrative style, apparent in everything from his debut feature film “Bottle Rocket” to his widely-acclaimed “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” are why he’s lauded as a modern-day auteur — and also why there are countless collector’s items made for his biggest fans.

As the holiday season approaches, a Wes Anderson-inspired gift can make for the perfect present for the film buff in your life…especially on the heels of his new Timothée Chalamet-helmed comedy. With that in mind, here is the ultimate Wes Anderson gift guide to shop from this year.

‘Accidentally Wes Anderson’

Courtesy of Amazon

A #1 bestseller since coming out last year, this captivating photo book is a celebration of the stunning visual imagery Wes Anderson is known for. Part travel guide and part visual adventure, the stunning book includes more than 200 of the most beautiful, most idiosyncratic and most “Wes Anderson-esque” destinations across the globe, known for their quirky landscapes and cinematic aesthetics. Anderson helped Koval in curating the destinations featured on every page, accompanied by the very real, human stories behind each photo.

Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval $35.00 $17.59 Buy It

Hard Apple Cider Making Kit

Courtesy of Shop Terrain

Take some notes from Franklin Bean this fall by making your very own alcoholic cider. While this DIY kit won’t be able to ferment and brew hard cider in mere seconds like the magical machine in “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” it comes pretty close. This all-in-one kit includes all the equipment needed to make up to three batches of delicious, bubbly alcoholic cider at home, in addition to ten, non twist-off bottles. Pair it with this sleek carafe, currently on sale, to rival Mr. Bean’s cider jugs.

BUY NOW: $48 Buy It

Mendls Mug

Courtesy of Etsy

While it may be hard to recreate the delicious cream-filled pastries, called the Courtesan au Chocolat, from “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” you can still take a trip to the whimsical Mendl’s Bakery with this classic pink mug.

BUY NOW: $17.65 Buy It

Max Fischer’s Red Beret

Everett Collection

No one pulls off a red beret better than Rushmore Academy’s Max Fischer, the eccentric 15 year-old at the center of Anderson’s beloved 1998 film. Whether you want to dress up as the Jason Schwartzman character for Halloween or feel like adding a Parisian twist to your style, you can’t go wrong with a classic red beret.

Red Beret $9.99 Buy It

Red Tracksuit a la Chas Tenenbaum

Courtesy of Adidas

Ben Stiller’s Chas Tenenbaum is practically a walking advertisement for Adidas’s classic tracksuit. After ditching his black-tie office wear for something more conducive to running away from danger (or, as Anderson as said in interviews, from “sadness”), Chas decides to rock matching red set throughout the entirety of the film, serving as the inspiration for countless Halloween costumes in the years since the film’s 2001 premiere.

‘Bottle Rocket’ The Criterion Collection Blu-ray

Courtesy of Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Any Wes Anderson fan has a special place in their heart for “Bottle Rocket,” the acclaimed director’s first feature film from 1996, starring Owen and Luke Wilson. This Criterion Collection Blu-Ray set features commentary by Anderson and co-writer Owen Wilson, in addition to a documentary about the making of “Bottle Rocket,” directed by filmmaker Barry Braverman. Plus, the box set includes 11 deleted scenes and a booklet featuring an essay by executive producer James L. Brooks.

Bottle Rocket Criterion Collection Blu-Ray $33.99 Buy It

‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ Zebra Print Wallpaper

Courtesy of Amazon

Aside from Ben Stiller’s red tracksuit and Gwenyth Paltrow’s fur coat, one of the most memorable visual elements from Anderson’s 2001 film are the heavily decorated walls. Now, you can bring the stunning “Royal Tenenbaums” aesthetic into your own home with this stick-and-peel version of Margot Tenenbaum’s distinct zebra-printed wallpaper.

Masai Red Zebra Self Adhesive Wallpaper $44.99 Buy It

‘The Making of Fantastic Mr. Fox’

Courtesy of Amazon

Perfect for Roald Dahl and Wes Anderson fans alike, this comprehensive coffee table book dives into the making of Anderson’s adaptation of Dahl’s beloved children’s book from 1970. The Oscar-nominated film is a departure from Anderson’s usual style of filmmaking, which is why the behind-the-scenes look featured in these pages, from set photos to shot analyses, are so intriguing for big Anderson fans.

The Making of Fantastic Mr. Fox $35.00 Buy It

‘Moonrise Kingdom’ Embroidery Set

Courtesy of Etsy

This handmade embroidered set is a charming reference to cult favorite “Moonrise Kingdom,” referencing the handwritten notes the two pre-teens write each other before escaping off together and falling in love. Whether you snag it as a romantic present for a partner or gift it to the true Wes Anderson lover in your life, the unique fan art makes for adorable decor.

BUY NOW: $72.04 Buy It

‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ Key Tag

Courtesy of Amazon

This adorable keychain is the perfect stocking stuffer for any fan of Anderson’s Academy Award-winning “Grand Budapest Hotel,” one of the most beloved works from the acclaimed director. With sleek pink writing over a white base, this key tag is a modern take on the antique keys used in the European ski resort featured in the film.

The Grand Budapest Hotel Key Tag Buy It

‘The Wes Anderson Collection’

Courtesy of Amazon

The essence of a few of his beloved films — “Bottle Rocket,” “Rushmore,” “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou,” “The Darjeeling Limited,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “Moonrise Kingdom” — is captured in this New York Times bestselling overview. The book is written by film and television critic Matt Zoller Seitz with an introduction by Michael Chabon.

The Wes Anderson Collection $45.00 $32.99 Buy It

Richie Tenenbaum Turntable Slipmat

Courtesy of Etsy

Tennis prodigy Richie Tenenabaum is one of Wes Anderson’s most likable protagonists, an impressive feat considering his many vices and troubling obsession with his adopted step-sister Margot, played by Gwyneth Paltrow. But it’s almost impossible for his quirky demeanor to not elicit empathy from anyone who saw the 2001 film. Any vinyl-spinning “Royal Tenenbaums” fan will adore this cork mat turntable slider, featuring a black-and-white silhouette of the memorable Luke Wilson character, clad in his signature sunglasses and headband. Those without a record player may prefer this cozy Tenenbaum crewneck sweatshirt, perfect for colder weather.

BUY NOW: $24.18 Buy It

‘The Grand Budapest Hotel: The Illustrated Screenplay’

Courtesy of Amazon

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” is peak Wes Anderson, filled to the brim with rich colors and arresting visuals that transport viewers to the fictional country of Zubrowka in the 1930s where an unassuming concierge boy Gustave becomes a prime suspect in a mysterious murder. Any film lover will appreciate this visual screenplay, which takes readers through every action-packed scene line by line, accompanied by the best shots and images from the film.

The Grand Budapest Hotel: The Illustrated Screenplay $15.95 Buy It

Wes Anderson Minimalist Posters – Set of 9 (50% Off)

Courtesy of Etsy

These minimalist prints are a perfect edition to any office or reading room, offering unique visual takes on the movie posters of Anderson’s most famous films such as “The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou,” “Moonrise Kingdom” and Rushmore, among others. Approximately 16″ by 12″, you can curate an entire Wes Anderson-themed wall or scatter or disperse them in different areas of the house. Plus, the nine-poster set is currently half off for a limited time.

BUY NOW: $150 $75 Buy It

‘The Cinema of Wes Anderson: Bringing Nostalgia to Life’

Courtesy of Amazon

True cinephiles and film buffs will appreciate Whitney Dilley’s analysis of Wes Anderson’s work in this expansive book, which examines the director’s filmmaking style, artistic influences and impact within the entertainment industry. From his fascination with Truffaut and the French New Wave, to his creative gravitation towards writers such as J.D Salinger and Roald Dahl, this one-of-a-kind book reveals the genius behind Anderson’s inventive cinema.

The Cinema of Wes Anderson: Bringing Nostalgia to Life $75 Buy It

‘Wes Anderson: The Iconic Filmmaker and his Work’ by Ian Nathan

Courtesy of Amazon

Film journalist Ian Nathan provides an exhaustive and intelligent deep-dive into the work of Wes Anderson in this comprehensive guide, charting the themes, visuals and narratives so emblematic of the visionary director. Every page is loaded with rich imagery and in-depth reporting, including notes on Anderson’s recurring motifs, his script-writing process and his relationship with his go-to actors such as Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

Grand Budapest Hotel Notepad Set

Courtesy of Amazon

While you can’t book a room at the gorgeous hotel at the center of Wes Anderson’s 2014 film, you can at least collect some of the stylish props featured in the fictional set. Jot down grocery lists and notes in style with this pink notepad, inspired by the highly stylized imagery in “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

Grand Budapest Hotel Notepad Set $12.95 Buy It