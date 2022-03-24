Where to Watch ‘West Side Story’ Ahead of the Oscars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

With seven nominations under its belt, “West Side Story” will have a large presence at the Oscars this weekend, with Steven Spielberg’s critically-acclaimed adaptation potentially winning the same best picture statue that the original film did in 1961. So if you’re making your way through this year’s Oscar nominations ahead of awards night, “West Side Story” should be top of mind.

After premiering in theaters in December, Spielberg’s highly-anticipated take on the iconic musical hit Disney Plus on March 2, alongside a one-hour special titled “Something’s Coming: West Side Story — A Special Edition of 20/20.”

The best way to stream the musical is to subscribe to Disney Plus, which costs $7.99 per month. While the platform doesn’t offer a free trial, the subscription offers access to their coveted slate of original shows and movies, and can be canceled at any time at no cost. Thanks to an ongoing agreement to share exclusive rights to content, the film is also available to stream on HBO Max.

You get the most bang for your buck with the Disney Plus Bundle, though, which includes access to Disney’s exclusive content lineup, in addition to ESPN Plus and Hulu for only $13.99 a month.

In addition to potentially becoming only the second film remake to win best picture, “West Side Story” has already made history for helping Spielberg become the first director nominated for best director in six different decades. The musical drama is also up for supporting actress (with Ariana DeBose a frontrunner in the race), costume design, sound design, cinematography and production design.

Stream “West Side Story” on Disney Plus today, and check out this list to see where to stream every other Oscar-nominated film this year.