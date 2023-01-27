How to Watch ‘Tár’ Online: The Oscar-Nominated Film Is Now Streaming

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Oscar-nominated film “Tár,” which earned nods for best picture and best actress for Cate Blanchett, is available to stream on Peacock starting today.

Directed by Todd Field, the film centers on renowned musician and composer Lydia Tár, played by Blanchett, as she becomes embroiled in a #MeToo-like scandal just months before a career-defining symphony recording. The film took home three trophies at this year’s Golden Globes and earned six Oscar nominations this week (screenplay, cinematography, film editing, actress, director and picture).

“‘Tár,’ the first film he has made in 16 years, takes Todd Field to a new level,” wrote Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman in his review of the film, which also topped his list of best movies of 2022. “The movie is breathtaking — in its drama, its high-crafted innovation, its vision. It’s a ruthless but intimate tale of art, lust, obsession and power.”

Read More: Where to Watch Every Oscar Nominated Feature Film

Despite receiving rave reviews (and a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score) upon its theatrical release in October, the film has also become emblematic of the unprecedented difficulties the movie business faces, bringing in a mere $6 million at the box office as of this writing. However, hype around the film will only grow leading up to the Oscars, especially now that it’s available to stream online. Before hitting Peacock, the film was released on digital and Blu-ray.

“That’s what a film like this has always looked like — a story told in months, rather than in days and weekends,” Peter Kujawski, the chairman of Focus Features, told Variety earlier this month.

Stream “Tár” on Peacock starting today:

Peacock $4.99/Month Buy Now