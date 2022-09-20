How to Watch the NFL Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The Bills came out on top once again on Monday night, wrapping up another action-packed week for the NFL. The Buffalo team held a strong lead against the Tennessee Titants throughout the entire game, finishing with a 41-7 score after Josh Allen threw four touchdowns.

The game follows a wild weekend, during which three teams saw upset wins following fourth quarter deficits — including the Miami Dolphins, who are back with unexpected vengeance this season.

Thankfully, even without cable, you don’t have to miss any of the action. The NFL games will be available to stream online on a variety of platforms such as ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, Sling TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV Stream and Hulu Plus Live TV.

Here are the best ways to stream the NFL this year, in addition to the NFL 2022 schedule:

Disney Plus, which also wraps in ESPN Plus and Hulu at no extra charge, is 75% off through Sept. 19, making it the most affordable way to stream the NFL this year. In order to stream the NFL, you’ll have to subscribe to the Disney Bundle, which wraps in ESPN Plus and Hulu at no extra charge, for $13.99/month.

Sling is one of the best options for affordable live streaming. You can choose between Sling Blue and Sling Orange, both $17/50 a month thanks to a limited-time deal. You can also get both for $25/month. Sling Orange has ESPN, while Sling Blue includes the NFL Network for added analysis and commentary once the season kicks off in September. Plus, NFL fans can add the Sports Extra package to their plan for an additional $11/month to gain access to NFL RedZone.

Fubo is one of the more expensive options for streaming the NFL, but it’s also the most comprehensive. The Starter Plan gets you ESPN for coverage of the Draft, in addition to more than 100 live TV channels for cable-free streaming. Now that the season has started, you’ll also have access to the NFL Network for Thursday Night Football through ESPN.

VidGo is one of the newest streaming platforms whose offerings cater towards sports fans with access to ESPN and the NFL Network. After football season is over, you can use the service to stream other tournaments, events and games on channels such as Fox Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN U, Big Ten Network and beIN Sports. Plus, VidGo also boasts live access to NFL Red Zone and the Pac 12 networks for college sports. Test out the service with a 3-day free trial today and pay $10 for your first month if you decide to keep it.

