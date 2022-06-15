How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Final Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals are here. The two-time reigning champions Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against the Colorado Avalanche tonight, kicking off the first game in a series that could last through the end of the month.

The NHL’s post-season format is considered one of the most exciting in all of sports. For the first time in two years, all competing teams were able to play a full 82-game season, uninterrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight’s match-up kicks off at 5 p.m. PT from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado — and Tampa Bay can be expected to give fans an action-packed ending to the series. The Lightning haven’t lost a single playoff series since 2019, with veterans Ondrej Palat, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos serving as key players in their success. But eyes will also be on the Colorado Avalanche, whose entry this year marks their return to the Finals for the first time in 21 years.

If you’re in the Denver or Tampa Bay area this month, you can buy tickets to see the Final games in person. Tickets are still available on VividSeats. However, there are plenty of ways to watch the Stanley Cup online if you plan to watch from home. The series will stream live on a variety of platforms, and there are even some sneaky ways to watch the games for free.

Below, check out the best ways to stream the NHL Stanley Cup Finals below:

Sling offers access to ESPN3 for a livestream of all the Stanley Cup final games. The streamer is already one of the most affordable on the market but a limited-time deal brings down their monthly cost to only $25 per month. Their most basic Orange package also includes 30 more popular cable channels such as TNT, CBS and CNN.

Hulu is one of the best ways to watch any live TV or sports at a fraction of the cost. Their Disney-ESPN Bundle allows you to stream live games from ever major league such as the NCAA, NBA, NHL and NFL. The ad-free bundle normally costs $69.99 a month but their 30-day free trial means you can sign up to watch the Stanley Cup at no cost at all.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T), is the most comprehensive way for cable-cutters to watch live TV online. Their entertainment package boasts more than 160 channels, including ESPN for sports coverage. Normally $64.99/month, a limited-time promo deal saves you $30 for your first two months.

ESPN is the cheapest way to stream the Stanley Cup online. For only $6.99 a month (or $69.99/year), you can watch every single Avalanche vs. Lightning game. ESPN is particularly great for sports fans because the platform includes their in-house analysis and commentary channels, recaps and archival footage. Plus, a subscription gets you access to their full “30 for 30” library.

Full schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 15 at 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Game 3: Monday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Wednesday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Friday, June 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Game 6 (if necessary): Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Game 7 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET