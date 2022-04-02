How to Watch the 2022 Grammy Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The biggest names in music will gather in Las Vegas this Sunday for the 2022 Grammy Awards, which will take place on April 3 at 5 p.m. PT.

The ceremony, which was postponed from its original January date due to the pandemic, will feature performances by many of this year’s nominees such as Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Olivia Rodrigo and more. The entire show will be broadcast live on CBS, but cable-cutters can still access the live show on Paramount Plus (the official streamer for the Grammys) in addition to Hulu Live TV, Youtube TV, AT&T’s DirectTV Stream and FuboTV.

Trevor Noah will return to host the ceremony for the second year in a row, telling CBS’s Gayle King: “Why would I not want to do the Grammys? First of all, it’s a front row ticket to the best music concert of all time. I don’t care who you are, you love music.”

It’s a return to normalcy after more than two years of postponed, remote and altogether cancelled awards shows. It’s also the first time that the Grammys will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, rather than its usual post in New York and Los Angeles. Variety’s Angelique Jackson will be reporting outside of the venue before the ceremony kicks off, interviewing talent before they take their seats for Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV.

Jon Batiste leads this year’s nominees with 11 nods, including for Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Close behind are Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R with eight nominations each, and Eilish and Rodrigo with seven.