David Harbour’s ‘Violent Night’ Is Now Streaming

“Violent Night” the Christmas action movie starring David Harbour, is now streaming on Peacock.

Directed by Tommy Wirkola, and a screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the film follows Harbour’s dissolute Santa Clause who instead of dropping off presents on Christmas Day, drinks his weight in alcohol, pees and pukes off the side of a sleigh and murders people in cold blood. It’s a genre-bending romp that offers a new take on the traditional holiday movie. And it stars Harbour, the beloved actor in “Stranger Things” and the Red Guardian from “Black Widow.” So, you know it’s good.

“Christmas movies, like all Hollywood pulp, build on one another, and maybe this is just one more age-of-nothing-sacred holiday mish-mash, but ‘Violent Night,’ depending on how it performs, could open the door to a new kind of down-and-dirty Christmas/action hybrid,” wrote Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman in his review. “Just imagine hearing lines like ‘God bless us, every one, motherfucker!’ The possibilities are endless.”

The film, which originally hit theaters in Nov., debuted around the middle of its box office projections, bringing in $11.8 million its opening weekend. It was a decent result for the 87North production but it’ll benefit from a supplementary boost from online streaming.

In order to stream the film online, you’ll have to sign up for Peacock Premium which costs $4.99/month or $49.99/year. In addition to “Violent Night” the premium subscription will give you access to the entirety of Peacock’s extensive library of films and shows, such as “Nope,” “Bros,” “Ticket to Paradise,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and, starting Jan. 27, “Tár.”

