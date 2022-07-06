How to Watch Donald Trump Jan. 6 Docuseries ‘Unprecedented’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

“Unprecedented,” Alex Holder’s documentary centered around Donald Trump and his family during the final six weeks of his 2020 presidential campaign — and the ensuing Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — comes out on Sunday, July 10. The film will be available to stream on Discovery+.

The three-part docuseries features around 11 hours of sit-down interviews with the Trump family and Mike Pence, some of which was subpoenaed as evidence in the House’s ongoing investigation of the attack on the Capitol. While it’s still unclear what exact footage is included in the documentary, Holder interviewed Trump once before the Jan. 6 riot and once after, potentially revealing Trump’s unfiltered beliefs about the 2020 election results.

One of three trailers that were released Wednesday morning shows Trump being asked about the insurrection. “It was a sad day, but it was a day where there was great anger in our country,” he says in the trailer. “The people went to Washington primarily because they were angry about an election that they think was rigged. They’re smart…and they saw what happened.”

In an interview with “The New York Times” after his testimony, Holder said that he went into his interviews for the documentary believing that there was no way Trump could believe that the election had actually been rigged. But after speaking with him, he was convinced otherwise.

“After that interview, I remember being struck by how wrong I was,” Holder said. “He 100% believed the election was taken from him.”

The entire three-part docuseries will arrive on Discovery+ on July 10 at 12 a.m. PT. In order to watch, you’ll have to sign up for a Discovery+ account, which starts at $4.99/month and $6.99/month for an ad-free plan. They also offer a free seven-day trial if you’re looking to to watch the documentary without committing to a monthly subscription. Sign up below:

BUY NOW: 7-Day Free Trial Buy It