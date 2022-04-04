UNC vs. Kansas: How to Watch the NCAA Championship Final Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

The past two weeks of March Madness have produced one of the most eventful NCAA tournaments in recent years, particularly for the University of North Carolina. The Tar Heels have enjoyed big wins over Duke, UCLA and Baylor that have earned them a spot in the national championship game — and the chance to become the second No. 8 seeded team to ever win the title.

The Tar Heels will face off against the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday night at the Superdome in New Orleans. If Kansas wins, they will take home the program’s seventh NCAA championship. UNC’s most recent title win was in 2017 when they defeated Gonzaga.

The game will kick off at 6:20 p.m. PT and will broadcast live on TBS. However, if you don’t have cable you can still access the game on a variety of streamers such as Sling TV, Hulu Plus and DirectTV Stream.

Here are the best ways to watch the 2022 national championship game online:

Sling has broadcast 49 of the 67 games on their service, and includes TBS to be able to stream the title game. The streamer is usually $35 a month but a limited-time deal brings down the cost to just $25 per month (and the option for a three-day free trial), and also offers access to TNT and TruTV, the latter available with the Blue package.

With a basic entertainment package from AT&T, DirectTV offers access to TNT to catch the final game, in addition to CBS, TruTV and TNT for a comprehensive package of sports content all year round. For $15 more dollars, you’ll get NBA TV for extra analysis of the games and players, in addition to their archive of every single Finals matchup game over the last 20 years.

Hulu is the best option for those looking for the widest range of content. The premium subscription offers the streamer’s exhaustive list of on-demand shows and movies, more than 70 channels of live TV (including TBS) and access to Disney Plus and ESPN which you can stream for added analysis of the final game.

